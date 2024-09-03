IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy and Naseeruddin Shah is streaming on Netflix and has sparked controversy over alerting codenames of the hijackers. The series, which is based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, uses Bhola' and 'Shankar' in the show.

This hasn't gone down well with the netizens and since then social media has enraged and slammed the makes for distorting the facts. Ban Netflix and boycott Bollywood have been trending since then.

A section of netizens has claimed that it misrepresented the terrorists' real identities.

#Netflix India become fake story peddler pakistan militant sympathizer. 5 guys who #IC814TheKandaharHijack were Ibrahim Akhtar (frm Bahawalpur), Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry (frm Karachi) and Shakir (frm Sukkur).



On Tuesday, September 3, the makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack held a press conference with the cast, including director Anubhav Sinha spoke about the web series and also the debate about misinterpreting facts and altering names.

The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names.



Result?



Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814.



I won't answer you because you haven't watched the show: Anubhav Sinha

When a journalist raised questions about the ongoing controversy, Sinha initially refused to answer. However, Anubhav Sinha lost his calm and angrily responded, "Aapne series dekha hain? Series dekhiye. Baat nahi kar sakta aapse, aapne series nahi dekhi. (Did you watch the series? Watch it first. I can't talk to you because you haven't watched it)."

Kandahar flight hijackers' original names:



* Ibrahim Athar

* Shahid Akhtar

* Sunny Ahmed

* Zahoor Mistry

* Shakir



Anubhav Sinha hijacker web series IC 814 depicted as:

* Bhola

* Shankar



This is how whitewashing done cinematically pic.twitter.com/8WPzJqExNO — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 31, 2024

The press conference ended after that.

Netflix issued a statement stating that they would add the real names of the hijackers in the disclaimer amid massive backlash. Netflix Content Head Monica Shergill mentioned in an official statement, "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of story-telling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation."