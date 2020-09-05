Shraddha Srinath has hailed Samyuktha Hegde for her fightback after she was shamed and assaulted in public for wearing gym costumes. Having studied law, the former felt that the latter could file the complaint against the miscreants on three charges.

The actress has questioned the people whether they would react the same way if the men was sporting briefs in public. "Assault, slander, wrongful confinement. As an ex lawyer I can already think of three charges @samyuktha_hegde can charge this lady and the mob of men who ganged up against her for (correct me if I am wrong) 2. You tell me. Is it an equal world for women? A man can run around shirtless or in a vest and nobody will bat an eyelid but a girl wearing a sports bra for a brief moment will be hit, accused of public indecency, dragged into a whole different scandal, taken to the police station and be traumatized. It's a SHAME. It's fucking shame. Samyukta is a strong girl. She handled this immensely well. Thank you for fighting for us Sam," Shraddha Srinath wrote in an Instagram story.

The Nerkonda Paarvai girl speaks about the victim-shaming in the patriarchal society. She added, "People of our generation will have heard this a lot. "Did you see how she was dressed?" "She was asking for it." And so by this logic, a girl wearing a sports bra is fully deserving of being brutally sexually assaulted, and if something happens to her, she has no right to complain (or come crying, because that's what girls do best right?)."

The Incident

Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were shamed and assaulted by a woman allegedly named Kavitha Reddy for sporting sportswear. She has narrated the complete incident on her Instagram account and the text of which can be read below:

Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her

Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear

Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open

After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends

Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv)

Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this

When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same.

Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing.

THIS IS JUST WRONG

I request you all for your support