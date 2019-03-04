As Shraddha Kapoor turned 32 (March 3), netizens celebrated the special day of the actress with a trend #StreeKaJanamdin on Twitter.

With a deep neck schedule Shraddha Kapoor has been hopping sets to sets juggling her projects one after another.

After wrapping the first schedule of Street Dancer in London, Shraddha Kapoor straight away headed to the sets of Chhichhore.

Team Saaho also surprised Shraddha Kapoor with the second chapter of Shades of Saaho released on her birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor has a tight schedule with a line up of films like Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer, and recently announced Baaghi 3.

Owing to the phenomenal response and love to her last blockbuster, Shraddha Kapoor has emerged as Bollywood's Stree. On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, the tweeple therefore, started a trend hailing the Stree with #StreeKaJanamdin.

Here's what Twitteratis have to say: