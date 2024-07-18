After the success of Stree, the makers are back with yet again a spine-chilling sequel of Stree. The trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee's film Stree 2 was dropped on Thursday.

The trailer of Stree 2 picks up from where the Stree entered. The town of Chanderi is once again haunted. The spirit this time is a headless monster and spirit of 'Stree'

Stree 2 trailer: Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi return with a bang

In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi's Rudra Bhaiya tells Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee about a new monster that threatens the town and the people of Chanderi.

And this time it's 'Sarkata' (headless monster). His friends are mocking Rajkummar's character, who has feelings for Shraddha Kapoor, saying that it's his illusion and she doesn't exist.

Rajkummar informs Shraddha Kapoor, who presumably was the evil spirit in the film's prequel and says that the town is under threat and she could be of any help.

The people of Chanderi pray to Stree this time, "O stree raksha karna", instead of telling her, "O stree kal aana".

The film gives a sneak peek into the lives and towns of people in Chanderi. The protagonists Rajkummar, Abhishek, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, are on a mission to fight against a new monster.

A glimpse of the trailer shows Rajkummar and Sharaddha's characters enjoying a ride together at a fair. Towards the end, Rajkummar and his gang along with Stree, are fighting with Sartake.

Tamannaah Bhatia has made a special appearance and also appears in the trailer.

Apart from a stellar star cast, the film is filled with the funniest moments and witty one-liners. The chills and chuckles will keep you hooked.

From Abhishek Banerrje's comic timings related to the deadly head of 'Sarkata'. To Pankaj Tripathi roasts Rajkummar and Abhishek's character in the film.

The trailer is promising and much more intriguing than the prequel. fans are also waiting with bated breath for the release of the film.

Release date

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, will release on August 15. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The film will be compared with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.