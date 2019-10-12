Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars at the box-office today, and the actress again sets the cash registers ringing recently, with not one, but two massive hits.

First, the Hindi version of Saaho surprised many in the trade and media as the audience thronged theaters to the tune of Rs 150 core net. Then it was the turn of some content-flavored charm as the masses again returned in large numbers for Chhichhore, resulting in both films hitting a century and a half at ticket windows.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on top of her game. The actress has received immense love from the audience for both of her movies Saaho and Chhichhore which were box office hits as they have received positive responses from fans, critics, & celebrities as well.

The characters she played were totally different from each other, and it shows that she is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3 as she posted some pictures from the sets on her social media handles which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will be next seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film will release in January 2020.