One of the busiest actresses in the business currently, Shraddha Kapoor received a bounty of love and wishes on birthday. Overwhelmed by the opulence, the actress expressed her gratitude on social media.

The much-loved actress was greeted with wishes from not just friends and family but the teams of her various films that she is working on. However, the actress was most exhilarated by the tremendous showering of love by her fans.

Showcasing her gratitude towards the excessive amount of love, Shraddha took to social media to thank her fans and promised to interact with them via a live session soon.

The actress said, "Its been 2 days since my birthday and finally, I was able to see the videos, read messages, and catch up on all your wishes and love. Words aren't enough to thank you all for your unconditional love and support. I'm so overwhelmed with all your love pouring in on my birthday. Will be trying to come on live here and chat with all of you soon. it's been such a long time and I really want to make it happen! Love you all too much!! Thank you".

Ringing in her birthday in a flight after wrapping a schedule of Street Dancer in London, Shraddha had dreamy celebration mid-air. Earlier, the team of the dance film had cut a cake on sets marking her birthday.

The actress was treated with another surprise as her fans greeted her with a cake at the airport. Heading directly to the shoot. Shraddha cut her next cake on the sets of Chhichhore.

On her way back home, the actress was showered with wishes beneath her building as she cut another cake.

The team of her upcoming film Saaho also presented the actress with a birthday gift by unveiling the chapter two of Shades of Saaho, introducing insights into her character.

In regard to the tremendous love, Shraddha shared her heartfelt love for her fans and well-wishers.

With a deep neck schedule, the actress will be seen in Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer, and the recently announced Baaghi 3.