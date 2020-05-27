It's been known for a while that Shraddha Kapoor is a strong advocate for helping and saving animals and has been vocal about it numerous times.

Earlier today, the actress shared an article on her social media where villagers in Rajasthan have dug reservoirs to help stray and thirsty animals.

The actress lauded the efforts of the villagers and shared, "The empathy shown by the people from Rajasthan's Pali village is heartwarming. Thank you for your selfless efforts"

Shraddha recently was part of a video by PETA about animals being locked up and how Zoos should be locked down. The actress also makes donations to organisations that are dedicated towards helping animals.

Shraddha Kapoor supports #LockdownZoos initiative

Shraddha shared a poem on her social media from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos.

"A lot of us are feeling anxious and 'caged' during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life?" she began her post.

"Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom?"

She also shared why she chose to support the initiative.

"When @shazamorani asked me to be a part of this cause, I immediately jumped on board because I realized I could lend my voice to those who don't have one. Animals can't speak for themselves, we need to become their voice. I would truly hope that all of you do the same," she wrote.

"'Until one loves an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened' - Anatole France," she concluded.