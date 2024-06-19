Shraddha Kapoor has finally made her relationship with Rahul Mody official. For months now there were rumours of Shraddha dating Mody, but, the duo had kept mum on any speculations. However, Shakti Kapoor's daughter has now confirmed her relationship with longtime beau and screenwriter. Rahul Mody and Shraddha worked together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar where he was the screenwriter for the film.

Shraddha's post

Shraddha took to social media to share a picture of both of them twinning. While the two struck a goofy pose, the Stree 2 actress captioned, "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least give me my sleep back) (sic)." The Kapoor girl also dropped heart and laughing emoji with the caption. Shraddha and Mody have never hesitated in making public appearances together. The two had recently attended Radhika and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party as well.

Their love story

"After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often," a source had once told HT. The duo reportedly wants to keep their relationship away from media glare but are not afraid of accepting it.

The source further added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight." Prior to Mody, Shraddha Kapoor was linked with Aditya Roy Kapur during the shoot of Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha was later rumoured to be dating photographer Rohan Shreshtha but the relationship couldn't continue for long. Well, we hope third time is the charm for the beautiful and talented actress.