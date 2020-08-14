Amala Paul's Aadai remains one of the boldest movies to be made in South India in the recent years. Her nude avatar had come as a shock to the cine-goers across the country, but her performance had garnered appreciation.

It was a multilingual movie which hit the screens simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu (Aame in Tollywood). Now, the content is set to reach out to the larger audience as it is reportedly being made in Bollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor Interested

Yes, Shraddha Kapoor, who became a familiar name to South audience with Prabhas' Saaho, has been approached to play the role enacted by Amala Paul in the original. "Producer Arun Pandian, who holds the remake rights of the film, has sold it to a popular production house in Mumbai. They have initiated talks with Shraddha Kapoor and she has expressed interest to be a part of the project as well. However, nothing has been finalised yet," India Today quotes a source as saying.

Arun Pandian had acquired the film's rights and he sold the Hindi remake rights to a leading production house, says the report.

Earlier, there were speculations that Kangana Ranaut was the front-runner to star in Aadai Hindi remake. However, Arun Pandian has clarified that there was no truth in the reports.

Reports in Tamil media say that a formal announcement on the Aadai remake will be made next month. Rathna Kumar, director of the original, will be making his Hindi debut with this remake flick.

Amala Paul's Aadai was about a free-spirited girl who gets the shock of her life when she see finds herself in a naked state in abandoned place after a late-night party.