Breaking away from the stereotype movies, Amala Paul has attempted something that she had never done before nor imagined until director Rathna Kumar knocked her doors with the exciting script of Aadai. She has taken the boldest-ever character of her life and done such scenes which A-list actors might think twice before approving such films.

After making his debut with Meyaadha Maan, Rathna Kumar approached Amala Paul, who had been in a hunt for good script and was planning to quit films as good stories were not coming her way. The actress was excited about the storyline and the surprises, but nervous about picking up the project as she was not unsure of doing bold scenes.

Not just kissing a person with same sex, but going full nude was the major challenge for her and she pulled off in style. It became clear after the release of teaser as Amala Paul was hailed for taking up a courageous role.

Story:

The story is about Kamini, a crazy, eccentric, weird, selfish and unapologetically girl. It deals about the painful episode in her life after finding herself nude in an office. The movie will address a serious issue plaguing our society.

Reviews:

Amala Paul's Aadai, which is releasing in Telugu as Aame, has piqued a lot of interests with its poster, teaser and the trailer. The makers have not given much about the storyline, thereby building a lot of hype. Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: