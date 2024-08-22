Shraddha Kapoor has emerged as the third most followed celebrity on Instagram. This comes right after the massive success of her horror comedy – Stree 2. The actress has left behind some big names and heavy hitters to reach the third spot. Shraddha now has an enormous 91.6 million followers on Instagram.

The first spot in the most followed Indian's list has once again gone to the unbeatable Virat Kohli. The former skipper has a mammoth following of 271 million on Instagram. The second Indian to have the maximum fan following on Insta is Priyanka Chopra with 91.8 million. Shraddha has now taken the third spot with 91.6 million followers which is closely followed by PM Modi at 91.3 million followers.

Shraddha is winning a lot of rave reviews for her role in Stree 2. The director, Amar Kaushik, has spoken about why the actress' screen time was less in the film. "If we added more scenes featuring Shraddha, then her entry would not have had the impact that it had now," Amar Kaushik told Bollywood Hungama. "We write what is required. We don't think, 'Yeh actor bura maan jaayega, yeh role bada hai, yeh role chota hai' (That this actor would feel bad, this role is short or long). For us, the Bible is the script and things have to be organic," he added.

Kaushik also elaborated on Aparshakti Khurrana's reduced screen time in the second half of the film. "Until he got hypnotised or possessed by Sarkata, he was fully there in the madness. After that, he became someone else. It was the demand of the script," he added. Shraddha Kapoor reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the film while Rajkummar Rao received Rs 6 crore for the male lead.