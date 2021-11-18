Actor Shraddha Arya is now a married woman. Television's most popular face, Shraddha tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in a star-studded ceremony. Shraddha's pre-wedding and wedding ceremony pictures have taken over the internet. Shraddha's husband, Rahul is a naval officer.

While Shraddha wore a red lehenga by Ejaaz Couture, her husband Rahul Nagal wore a sherwani by Sidharth K Kakkar.

Shraddha took to social media to share an after marriage picture with husband and wrote, "Just Married." Several Bollywood and television celebs wished Shraddha. RJ Malishka wrote, "You Beauty! Congrats! Happy happy wedded life to you." Mahira Sharma, Anita Hassanandani and Yuvika Chaudhary also poured in their wishes.

A report had stated that this was an arranged marriage which later turned into a full blown love story. "He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love," said a HT report. After her ring ceremony, Shraddha had shared the picture and written, "The Easiest YES I've ever said!"

Shraddha's onscreen chemistry

Shraddha is popular for her role in Kundali Bhagya. Talking about her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar, Arya had said, "I think people love you when you both are in some ways, good actors. I have seen that in many shows when you are on the same level of exchange of acting skills, it brings out good in both. Dheeraj is also very involved and dedicated when it comes to working. Our USP in the show is the banters, that is what I have heard from people. We both try to make every fight slightly different from the previous one, every little nok-jhonk standout, we both try to give our best."