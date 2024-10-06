Congratulations are in order for Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal as they are soon going to welcome their first child. Shraddha announced the news of her pregnancy in September. On Saturday, the couple hosted a traditional baby shower, which saw family members, close friends and Shraddha's industry colleagues.

Many of her industry friends and co-stars were in attendance, including Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora, Adrija Roy, Nisha Rawal, Twinkle Vasisht, Abhishek Kapur, Mahira Sharma, Munisha Khatwani, Paras Kalnawat, Neha Mahajan, Anjum Fakih, and others.

Shraddha Arya's traditional baby shower ceremony

Several pictures and videos from Shraddha's baby shower have gone viral. Shraddha's friend from the industry Dheeraj Dhoopar shared pictures from Shraddha's baby shower.

For the baby shower, mom-to-be Shraddha wore a gorgeous pink saree and golden blouse, with golden motifs for the special day. The actor was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Shraddha opted for soft, dewy makeup with pink lips and kohl-rimmed eyes, accentuated by delicate strokes of eyeliner.

Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal shared a heartfelt video as they announced their pregnancy

Shraddha shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography. Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed."

Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones.

Shraddha is best known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, where her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar's character, Prem Luthra was loved by fans.