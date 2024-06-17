It's rightly said that all good things come to an end. And it's time for Kapil Sharma's weekly comedy show on Netflix India, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to bid adieu.

The comedy series featuring a host of B-town celebs premiered on March 30 and was an infinite chat show with 12 episodes. Its finale is set to air this week on June 22.

There were various reasons reported by the media as to why the first season ended.

News reports claimed that it was because the OTT version failed to keep the audiences rolling on the floor, the rumours were crass and to an extent, the repetitive jokes fell flat and the jokes didn't land well as expected. While ardent fans said the TV version of Kapil's show was more polished and the humour was on point.

Netflix India renews The Great Indian Kapil Show for season 2

Amid backlash and disappointment, the makers have announced season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil show.

On Monday, Netflix handle dropped a video of highlights from season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It showed Kapil announcing the end of the show with the season 1 finale.

And it then announced that the show would return for season 2, "coming sooner than you think."

The caption of the video read, "Entertainment ki baarish hogi do-bara, kyunki The Great Indian Kapil Show ka Season 2 aayega bas kuch hi mahino mein! Aur naye season ka wait karte hue Season 1 binge karlo! (It will shower entertainment again because The Great Indian Kapil Show's season 2 will be back in just a few months! Binge season 1 while you wait for the new season!)."

In a statement, Kapil said, "This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe. Collaborating with Netflix for the Great Indian Kapil Show has been a fulfilling experience and, on that note, we promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2."

Netizens react

A user wrote, "They're cancelling the show because it wasn't performing well. This is just a soft way of letting the audience know that the "first season" is over, once they forget they wouldn't bother reviving it.."

Another wrote, "I don't know writing isn't that strong. Characters are not written well and neither are they catchy. Kind of boring. I only liked the one episode where Sania, Mary and Saina were there. Rest most of them were boring episodes.."

The third one mentioned, "Omg pls don't restart.. the show is pathetic with the same lame old jokes.."

The show features Kapil along with Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Season 1 premiered with Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor as special guests.

Other celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the cast of Heeramandi joined in. The season 1 finale will air this Saturday at 8 pm, with Kartik Aaryan as the special guest.