We have often seen celebs and star kids partying and enjoying dinner with their pals in plush restaurants in Mumbai. Of late, the younger kids of stars have also started getting papped on social media.

On Sunday evening, AbRam Khan, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and Amrita Arora's son, attended the birthday bash of Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's younger son, Yohan Khan.

Sohail Khan requests paps to not flash camera lights on AbRam, Yohan, Amrita Rao's son as they head out for dinner

Several videos and pictures of the same have gone viral.

In the video, AbRam exited the restaurant with Yohan and Amrita Arora's son. After getting inside the car, AbRam looked outside, smiled at the paparazzi, and waved at them. He then started talking and laughing with his friends.

Paparazzi were busy clicking and flashing camera lights on the kids seemingly bothering the kids'.

Despite kids sitting inside the car, photo-ogs were seen flashing their camera lights, kids even covered their face and tried to block the cameras looming over them. Host Sohail Khan too requested the paps to let the kids go.

He was heard saying, "Bacche log hai , janee do." ( They are kids please leave them and let them go).

Netizens were disappointed by this and slammed the paparazzi for doing so.

A section of fans also took to the comment section of paps and wondered whether the kids have school or not and why the young kids are partying.

Some have said that these young generations shouldn't be exposed to media so soon.

A user wrote, "Let them enjoy privacy.."

Another wrote, "Disgusting flashing camera lights on kids' faces is not ethical.."

The third one commented, "Let them enjoy the privacy god damn it."

"Media have no manners shame on you guys," a netizen wrote.

Let's take a look at who wore what

For the party, AbRam wore a printed black T-shirt, shorts and shoes. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail's and Seema's elder son Nirvaan Khan twinned in black T-shirts and denims.