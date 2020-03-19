The coronavirus pandemic has created major questions for most of the biggest film releases of 2020. In fact, the film industry has been facing a crisis this month and many big players have put projects on hold and pushed release dates.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master still hasn't made any changes to its plan. The makers haven't pushed dates as of yet. While there have been doubts about whether or not the film will be able to make it on to the big screen on the scheduled date considering the pandemic, there has been no official change thus far.

Master release date remains unchanged

Master is one of Kollywood's biggest releases this year. With Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen playing hero and villain respectively, the excitement has been high. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also had its audio launch last weekend.

The film was slated to release on 9th April. However, circumstance stands as such that the Coronavirus pandemic has raised major doubts when it comes to films across the country. The Tamil Nadu government has also enforced strict rules shutting cinemas, schools, colleges and gyms till March 31st for now. There is still uncertainty whether March 31st is too early an estimate seeing how cases are rising in the country and around the world.

Master's makers though haven't changed the release date for the film and plan to release the film as decided. The TOI reported that makers are hoping the situation in the state improved by then and that the band will be uplifted. Moreover, they have the faith that the audience will shower a lot of love for the film. They are banking on the fact that, if the situation improves it would be the right time for a film like that to release. That's how it stands for now, although we can't be sure this won't change in the days to come.