In the ongoing domestic abuse and defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, new allegations have now surfaced. Amber Heard testified in court and said that Depp threatened to "carve up" her face and neck with a broken liquor bottle. She also added that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle back in 2015.

Shocking assault details

The Aquaman actress spoke about multiple counts of physical, mental, and sexual torture she suffered through the Pirates of the Caribbean star. In a shocking turn of events, she alleged that Johnny threatened to carve up her face with a broken bottle once.

Amber said that she once tried to get hold of his bottle and slammed it between them. And as per Heard, this set him off. "That really set him off. It was like a light bulb switch went off." She added that post this, Depp threw several bottles and cans at her after this. "Also cans, like soda cans, beer or soda cans, and they're coming at me one after the other."

"At some point he had a broken bottle up against my face, neck area, by my jawline and he told me he'd carve up my face," the NDTV report quoted her saying.

Breaking down, Amber also alleged that Depp ripped off her nightgown and sexually assaulted her with a bottle. "Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again," she was quoted saying.

What's the case

Depp, on the other hand, has denied being physically abusive and accused her of being violent in the relationship. Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against Amber Heard seeking $50 million in damages. Heard, counter-sued, and asked for $100 million over "rampant physical violence and abuse".