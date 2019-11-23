OnePlus has issued an advisory to all of its users, informing them about a security breach in its systems that could have resulted in exposing some personal information. Ahead of releasing a public statement, the company said it sent out emails to inform affected users about the breach. But there's no reason to panic.

OnePlus revealed in its statement that all payment-related information, such as debit and credit cards, and account passwords are safe. But other personal information such as name, contact number, email and shipping addresses might have been exposed in the breach. As a result of this, users might receive spam and phishing emails, so users must remain vigilant.

OnePlus also assured that necessary steps were taken to reinforce security in its systems and it is now investigating the incident with the help of relevant authorities. If you're affected by the breach, there's no action required on your end besides watching out for phishing and spam emails.

"We've inspected our website thoroughly to ensure that there are no similar security flaws. We are continually upgrading our security program - we are partnering with a world-renowned security platform next month, and will launch an official bug bounty program by the end of December," OnePlus said in a post on its official forum.

Even though the damage wasn't as bad as last time, when some user credit cards were compromised last year, but the reoccurrence of another breach in the system is alarming. While some users commended OnePlus' efforts in handling the situation, a lot of them weren't happy simply over the fact that it is a repeated offence.

How users reacted?

"We trusted OP to secure our order information. That didn't happen. Why should we trust OP when they say our payment information wasn't compromised?" one user commented on the company's forum.

"Seems you didn't get the lesson from last time," wrote another user.

"I received an email and this isn't the first time this has happened with OnePlus. This lack of security is deeply worrying and the fact that you are waiting until next month to work with a security company, when it should be done immediately, is disgraceful," a user who was affected by the breach said.

Some users extended support for OnePlus following the breach.

"That's how every company should handle data breaches. Thanks for being a good example for when something like this unfortunately happens," wrote a OnePlus 7 Pro user on the post.