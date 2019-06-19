The Indian team has been in dominant form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup - they have won three matches on the bounce and have been ticking all the boxes in almost every match. Their top order is in form, the bowlers are getting the job done and MS Dhoni is doing what he does best.

There have been speculations over his future and many believe that the former Indian captain could call it quits from the game when the World Cup is over. However, former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath believes that the wicket-keeper batsman should continue playing as long as he is fit and enjoying the game.

Dhoni has found his mojo back

There are talks of his retirement, but Dhoni should keep playing as long as he enjoys the game," McGrath was quoted as saying by Times of India.

After a blip in form last year, Dhoni has found his mojo back this year. He was brilliant for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this last year and was even the man of the series in the India-Australia series which was played earlier this year.

In the World Cup so far, he has not been able to get an opportunity to play notable innings, but has shown that he is in form scoring a century against Bangladesh in the warm-up game. Also, he peeled off a quickfire 27 runs off 14 balls against Australia.

Captain Virat Kohli has always said that he relies on MS Dhoni's inputs and that the seasoned campaigner brings a lot more to the team than just his runs and wicket-keeping skills. This was also backed by Ravi Shastri, who said that Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket has been stellar.

"Talking about Dhoni, his experience of standing behind the stumps is going to help because that is possibly the best view anyone could ask for. Standing there, he can see the entire ground just the way the batsman is seeing. And, his inputs would be critical because he will know how well the pitch is playing or how badly it is playing, whether the ball is stopping or it is coming onto the bat nicely. Whatever be the situation, he will share it with the captain as well as the bowler. So, having someone that experienced standing behind the stumps is always a bonus," former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the influence of Dhoni on Kohli.