Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently ventured into the hospitality industry by launching a café in Canada this June. Taking to Instagram, he shared photos and videos from Kap's Café. Kapil Sharma's cafe is not just a treat for food and beverage lovers but also an aesthetic delight, perfect for Instagram.

However, in a shocking turn of events, less than a week before the photos were posted, gunmen opened fire at Kapil Sharma's newly launched café in Canada. The attack, which was caught on camera, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

According to a viral video, the assailants reportedly arrived in a car and fled the scene shortly after. Several rounds were fired at the café, located in Surrey, British Columbia. Bullet marks were found on the café's front wall as well as on nearby residential buildings. The police sealed off the area, recovered bullet casings from the scene, and have begun a detailed investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and involving forensic teams.

Khalistani extremist claims responsibility

As per reports, the attack was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a suspected member of the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Laddi is listed among India's most wanted individuals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).