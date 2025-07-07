Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has been entertaining audiences for over a decade with his witty one-liners, both in films and on his hit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the years, he has spread laughter across generations and earned immense love and blessings from fans.

Now, after years of tickling funny bones, Kapil has added yet another feather to his cap; he's turned entrepreneur alongside his wife, Ginni Chatrath. The couple has launched a café in Surrey, a city in British Columbia, Canada.

Kapil took to Instagram to share glimpses from The Kaps Café. On Sunday evening, the official Instagram handle of the café posted a Story showing a large crowd of guests gathered inside.

The post read, "We're so grateful for the amazing turnout! Thank you for your patience as we do our best to seat everyone. Our café is currently experiencing a high volume with a big line-up. We appreciate your support during our soft launch."

In addition to serving speciality coffee, The Kaps Café boasts a range of desserts, including lemon pistachio cake, fudgy brownies, croissants, and more. With a pink and white theme, the café is adorned with crystal chandeliers, artificial flowers, and a plush baby pink sofa, making it truly Instagram-worthy.

Meanwhile, Kapil continues to entertain fans through The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is currently in its third season. A new episode drops every Saturday at 8 PM. The most recent episode featured cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma. Earlier episodes included Salman Khan in the season opener, followed by the director and cast of Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic anthology Metro... In Dino.

Inside Kapil Sharma new restaurant Kap's Cafe in Canada

Work Front

Besides The Kaps Cafe and The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma will star in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to his 2015 romantic comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, that film marked Sharma's acting debut. In the sequel, he'll star alongside Manjot Singh and others. This time, it'll be directed by Anukalp Goswami. Sharma will also be seen in another film, titled Dadi Ki Shaadi.

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in 2018. They have two kids, a daughter Anayra and a son Trishaan.