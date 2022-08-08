In a shocking incident, four Ahmedabad youths, short of money to have a party, killed a senior citizen as they sought to rob him, police said on Sunday.

Three of the accused have been arrested.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukesh Patel said: "While investigating the accidental death of deceased Ramkumar in Chharanagar area on Friday, police were told by a witness that he had seen four youths beating Ramkumar. Police, with the help of CCTV footage and technical survey, identified youths as Mayur Sindhi, Jatin Jagla, Sunil Jadav, and Sahil Salvani. While the first three were arrested, Sahil is absconding."

During primary questioning, Sindhi admitted to the police that they had planned to party, but were running short of money and so decided to rob someone. When they saw Ramkumar, they stopped him and robbed him of his wallet, cell phone and started beating him when he resisted them and then tried to run.

When the youths saw gold chain around his neck, they tried to pull it off and as one of them pushed him, Ramkumar fell on ground, suffered a head injury and died on the spot, after which the youths fled away, the DCP said.

"Just for Rs 900, a cell phone and gold chain, four youths killed Ramkumar on Friday. All four were booked for murder, and three were arrested on Sunday morning," he added.