Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made several recommendations ahead of lockdown 4.0 in the NCT. From keeping schools, salons shut during the extended lockdown to opening Metro services in the national capital for government employees and essential sectors, Kejriwal in a letter to PM Narendra Modi has made suggestions on the resumption of economic activities during phase four of coronavirus lockdown.

India's third lockdown due to coronavirus ends on May 17, but PM Modi said there would be another lockdown extending the current one. Details of how the lockdown 4.0 will be enforced across India is to be revealed shortly, meanwhile Kejriwal has some recommendations on what should be allowed and closed in Delhi NCT. The recommendations come shortly after Kejriwal sought suggestions from people and chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

Here's a look at the key recommendations made by the Delhi CM.

What should be allowed?

Allow:

Private offices with 50 percent strength

All shopping malls with only 33 percent shops open on a single day

Free movement of private vehicles. Two passengers besides driver in car, one person on two-wheeler

Academic examinations with effect from June 1 and online or distance learning

Restaurants, eating joints, sweet shops, bakeries only for takeaway orders

All parks, playgrounds, sports complexes with proper social distancing

Autorickshaws with one passenger, taxis or cabs with two passengers excluding driver

Buses with no more than 20 passengers

Metro services for govt. employees, essential service providers with restricted timings

All markets and complexes on odd-even basis and shops would open on alternate days

All standalone shops

Construction services with workers available on site or within NCT of Delhi

What should NOT be allowed?

Do not allow: