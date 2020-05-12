Asserting that the ongoing lockdown cannot be lifted completely after May 17, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from the city residents on lockdown relaxations after that date.

Kejriwal said though the lockdown, the third phase of which ends on May 17, cannot be lifted totally, there could be relaxations.

"This third (phase of the) lockdown is till May 17. On Monday, the Prime Minister asked all the Chief Ministers on what all we should do after that. He also asked each state what it demands were and what relaxations it needed. The Prime Minister gave us time till May 15 for giving the suggestions," Kejriwal said.

He said he is now asking people what they feel about the relaxations, where all is needed and what all things need to be restarted from May 17.

Kejriwal asked the people of Delhi to send him suggestions and ideas on what kind of lockdown relaxations should be provided in the national capital post May 17.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will consider these suggestions and forward them to the Centre on Thursday.

"Should we start buses, metros, auto, taxis, schools or markets? We want suggestions on what all should start and what all should be kept under the lockdown. It is obvious that the social distancing should be maintained," he said.

Not just the public, he said, he will also solicit suggestions from experts and doctors.

People can send their suggestions on the lockdown relaxation by 5 pm on Wednesday in three ways -- dial 1031 and record their message; on WhatsApp at 8800007722; and email to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.

"Waiting for your suggestions. The Centre will decide on whether the lockdown should continue or not, or how much it will be there," Kejriwal said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday.