As the city of Bengaluru takes pride in being called the startup capital of India and Silicon Valley of India, some miscreants bring a foul name to the city. A shocking indent involving two shopkeepers and a group of rowdy men was caught on camera, which shows the dark side of the city. The shocking footage went viral on social media platforms, leading to the arrest of three out of at least eight gang members.

So what happened? It started off with the shopkeeper asking for money to be paid for cigarettes bought by the men. Soon after, a group of raucous men start thrashing the shopkeepers and anyone who came to their rescue. The men can be seen brutally hitting the victims, landing blows, hitting them with helmets and even cracking open a plastic tray.

In the heated moment, the bakery, located in Munekolalu near Marathahalli, was vandalised. All of this was captured in the shop's CCTV cameras. The footage was shared by the victims.

Police jump into action

As the video went viral on social media, the police took cognisance of the matter. An FIR was registered with the police and four out of eight persons involved in the act have been arrested. Bengaluru City Police took to Twitter to share an update on the case.

"A video on Twitter shows 8 people barging into a bakery and assaulting the shopkeeper. PLEASE NOTE: 4 of these have already been arrested on charges of assault and robbery. The investigation is still underway for the rest," the police said.

The viral video drew strong reactions from the public. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also reacted to the incident.

"The bakery staffers never approached us; we came to know about the incident only through the video going viral on social media. We then approached the staffers. We picked up three of the five suspects," he said as reported by the TOI.