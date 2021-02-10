E-commerce platform Shopify has partnered with Facebook to bring its checkout and payment processing system -- Shop Pay -- to Facebook and Instagram.

The Shop Pay option will first be available to Instagram users and will roll out on Facebook Shops, the social media company's platform for small businesses, in the next few weeks.

Consumers will be able to use Shop Pay to complete purchases, expanding on existing options to use PayPal or manually enter credit or debit card information. All these methods are offered via the Facebook Pay payment system, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Shop Pay also helps users track a package via the Shop app, offers the option to pay in instalments and promises to offset the carbon emissions associated with each delivery, the company said.

Shop Pay, which stores credit card and shipping information to speed online checkout, hasn't previously been available outside the e-commerce stores of Shopify clients.

Shop Pay is designed to reduce purchase friction and make it easier to buy something without entering credit card or shipping information for every order. It has 60 million global users, Shopify said in its latest quarterly earnings report.