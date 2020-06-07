Five terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Reban area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, June 7, officials said. Among the five killed is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Nali.

Around two weeks back, an A++ category terrorist – Nali -- had managed to escape from an encounter in the Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

Nali, a resident of Yaripora, was the Hizb commander of both Kulgam and Pulwama districts after the arrest of Naveed Babu along with disgraced J&K top cop Davinder Singh.

Meanwhile, J&K DG Dilbagh Singh confirmed the death of five 5 terrorists today. However, the identity of the killed terrorists will not be declared.

According to reports, security forces said a joint team of Army and police threw a cordon around the village in the morning after specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hiding terrorists, they were fired upon that triggered the encounter.

Three AK-47 rifles and two pistols were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

(With agency inputs)