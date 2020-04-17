One terrorist was killed during an encounter on Friday, April 17 that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Dairoo Keegam village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of police and the security forces conducted a cordon and search operation, said an official source.

'As forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired at forces leading to gunfire exchange. This triggered an encounter, the official said. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. The operation is underway.

