A second terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Feeripora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation going on," police said.

Earlier, the encounter broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Chinar Corps is relentless in pursuing terrorists who have taken to the path of violence and terror. Though all efforts would be made to induce surrender, however, those terrorists refusing would be brought to justice," Col Emron Musavi PRO (Defence) Srinagar said in a statement.

It is pertinent to note, that this encounter comes on the heels of a joint operation on 11 October 2021 at water pumping shed in general area Gundjahangir, Bandipora district, which led to the elimination of a terrorist.

This is the second gunfight in Shopian in less than 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in Shopian. The terrorist responsible for the killing of a street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar was among the three LeT men gunned down.

"Pakistan's desperate attempts at inciting fear and panic amongst the locals, is aimed at disturbing the prevailing peace and normalcy in the valley. All efforts are being made by the Security Forces to deny any space to the terrorists to operate freely," the official statement read.

