Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out with security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, June 10. The police said that the terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfits.

One more terrorist was also killed in the encounter, which is still on. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

This is the third major encounter in the Shopian district this week eliminating 12 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

As per reports, the security forces had received a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Sugoo village. A cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of Police, Army's 44 RR and CRPF this morning.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the terrorists started firing triggering the encounter.

'Joint operation in progress'

The Indian Army said in a statement: "Joint operation was launched at 0145h today based on JK Police intelligence. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 0530h. Security Forces eliminated three terrorists. Joint operation in progress."

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Internet services have also been snapped in the district.

Earlier on June 7, five terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Reban village also in Shopian district. And on June 8 in the same district, four terrorists were gunned down in the Pinjura village.

