Four terrorists belonging to the Hizb-ul Mujahideen terrorist group on Monday, June 8 were killed in an encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The security forces have killed nine Hizb-ul terrorists in the last 24 hours. The encounter began in the early hours by the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units.

Top Hizbul terrorist killed in J&K

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Reban area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, June 7, officials said. Among the five killed is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Nali.

Around two weeks back, an A++ category terrorist – Nali -- had managed to escape from an encounter in the Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

Nali, a resident of Yaripora, was the Hizb commander of both Kulgam and Pulwama districts after the arrest of Naveed Babu along with disgraced J&K top cop Davinder Singh.