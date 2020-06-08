Nawakadal encounter: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in J and K Close
Nawakadal encounter: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K

Four terrorists belonging to the Hizb-ul Mujahideen terrorist group on Monday, June 8 were killed in an encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). 

The security forces have killed nine Hizb-ul terrorists in the last 24 hours. The encounter began in the early hours by the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units.

Army
Soldiers of the Indian Army

Top Hizbul terrorist killed in J&K

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Reban area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, June 7, officials said. Among the five killed is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Nali.

Around two weeks back, an A++ category terrorist – Nali -- had managed to escape from an encounter in the Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

Nali, a resident of Yaripora, was the Hizb commander of both Kulgam and Pulwama districts after the arrest of Naveed Babu along with disgraced J&K top cop Davinder Singh.