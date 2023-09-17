'Shooter Dadi' Prakashi Tomar hospitalised, condition critical

Baghpat-based 'shooter dadi' Prakashi Tomar, 88, has been admitted to a private hospital in Noida after she fell ill.

The octogenarian shooter, who had shot to fame along with her late sister-in-law, Chandro Tomar, as the 'shooter dadi' duo a few years ago, was put on Saturday under medical observation at the hospital's critical care unit.

Prakashi suffered from "rhythmic disorder of the heart" and her condition is "critical", doctors said.

Sharing Prakashi's current medical condition, Dr Kush Ohri, who is treating her, said, "She has been found suffering from septicemia, anemia and UTI, which caused infection in her body. Her kidneys may have been affected. She is being provided medication for low blood pressure. Her condition is critical."

Her daughter, Seema Tomar, said, "My mother had fever and her health suddenly deteriorated. She is also a heart patient and has undergone angioplasty."

Seema had earlier posted on X, formerly Twitter: "My mother needs prayers for her recovery."

Prakashi and Chandro, both residents of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, had started their shooting career in 1999, when they were in their 60s.

Both of them bagged over 25 medals each in national shooting events. Prakashi had won a gold at a shooting championship for veterans in Chennai in 2001. She was felicitated by former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, with 'Stree Shakti Puraskar' on January 22, 2016.

An award-winning movie, in which actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu played the roles of Chandro and Prakashi respectively, was made in 2019.

Chandro died of Covid-19, aged 89 in 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)