In yet another tragic loss due to COVID-19, octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi, passed away on Friday. Tomar, aged 89, was admitted to a hospital due to breathing difficulty three days ago.

The news of the legendary shooter contracting the virus was shared on Twitter from the official page of Tomar on Monday. The nation expressed deep sorrow and extended their wishes for Tomar's speedy recovery. But she passed away on Friday.

Shooter Dadi

Chandro Tomar, the 89-year-old shooter, hailing from Baghpat village in UP, was over 60 when she picked up the gun for the first time. She then went on to win many national competitions, eventually earning her the title of "Shooter Dadi."

Tomar is believed to be the oldest sharpshooter woman in the world. Tomar was accompanied by her sister Prakashi in several competitions. Prakashi is also a sharp shooter, one of the oldest woman with the skillset in the world.

India mourns loss of Shooter Dadi

As the news of Tomar's death was confirmed by many sources on Twitter, people from different walks of life mourned the loss of Shooter Dadi. Below are some reactions: