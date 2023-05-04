In the wake of the violence in Manipur, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders in Manipur. The order comes in the wake of widespread riots taking place between tribals and the majority Meitei community across the state. In the order, it is mentioned that shoot at sight is to be executed in extreme cases when forms of persuasion, warning and reasonable force have been exhausted.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred during the Tobal solidarity March, 2023 held on 03-05-203 and in order to maintain public order and tranquility in the state, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorise all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the Disstrict Magistrates concerned to issue shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby forms of persuasions, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973, and the situation can not be controlled," the order read.

What's happening in Manipur?

The situation in Manipur turned volatile as thousands of tribals on Wednesday turned up for the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in all the 10 hill districts to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Clashes, attacks among different communities and arsoning took place across the state forcing authorities to suspend mobile Internet services for five days, while a night curfew was also imposed in several tension-ridden mountainous districts, including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam and Churachandpur.

The state government on Wednesday night requisitioned the Army and Assam Rifles to control the ethnic violence in at least six districts.

"The columns of Army and Assam Rifles along with state police intervened to control the situation on Wednesday night. The violence was controlled by Thursday morning. Flag marches are being conducted to maintain the situation under control," the defence PRO said.

Around 9,000 villagers of different communities were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles camps in different places.

"Shifting of villagers to safer areas away from violence hit locations is under progress. Indian Army and Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate the civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law and order in Manipur. Indian Army remains committed to the well being and safety of the population of Manipur," a defence statement said.

Police said that there were sporadic incidents of clashes, attacks and arsoning took place in several districts and tension prevailed in the few hill districts after the Wednesday's ATSUM-backed rallies.

Tension prevailed in Churachandpur, Senapati, Chandel, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, where shutting down of markets and suspension of public transport forced the authorities to impose a curfew. The valley is dominated by Meitei and they are seeking the ST category status, alleging infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, destroying the demographic pattern in the state.

Protesting against the state government's action to evict tribals from the forest lands and destruction of illegal poppy cultivation in the reserve and protected forests, the tribals had on March 10 organised protest rallies in three districts -- Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, during which five people were injured.

Just a day before the violence, Biren Singh had claimed on Tuesday that Myanmar immigrants are responsible for deforestation, poppy cultivation, and drug menace in the state.

In a series of social media posts, the Chief Minister said the state government will continue to give utmost priority to the protection of Manipur and its entire indigenous people.

(Includes inputs from agency)