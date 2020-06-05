Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for Shoojit Sircar, director of his upcoming digital release, "Gulabo Sitabo".

The veteran actor took to his blog to shower words of appreciation for the filmmaker.

"Shoojit Sarkar is no mean director .. he is many creative beings in one form of his body .. an alumni of the prestigious NSD - the National School of Drama, his acting qualities far outweigh his qualities as a Director .." wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about how much he depended upon the director during the film's shoot, Big B added: "His own personal briefings of the nature of his characters he brings up, are the results of the performances seen .. for me at least all that I do or seem to do, are Shoojit in prosthetic make up .. each little detail is brought out and suddenly there is an ease of the following that he wishes for .. we do what he enacts for us .. for me at least there is no individual output .. it is all his doing .. he tells , I follow .."

The Bollywood superstar in his blog post, also spoke about the digital release of "Gulabo Sitabo", calling it a "novel experience".

"...12th of June Digital release of the film .. a first in India film History for a film of sizeable importance and worth .. not from my point of view - my point of view has become blurred and almost out of sight .. but yes for the others it is a novel experience and they hope as do we all that this fresh experiment brings in, true and honest fruits on the work that has been undertaken under some trying conditions .." he shared.

"Gulabo Sitabo" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.