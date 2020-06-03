Once a thoughtful Shehanshah of Bollywood, now a superspreader of fake news, Amitabh Bachchan's transformation on social media has literally turned upside down. The megastar had been a victim of fake news and being fed with bizarre content via WhatsApp ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

There had been many instances in the past that made people vent out their anger on Amitabh Bachchan for being irresponsible while sharing misinformation on the deadly virus. People got so fed with him that they even started an online petition against the megastar to make him uninstall WhatsApp so that he would stop circulating fake forwards.

Take a look these below instances which turned Amitabh Bachchan into a superspreader of fake news.

Posted a fake #9pm9minutes satellite image of India

Amitabh Bachchan had retweeted a picture that claimed it was a satellite image of India during the 9pm 9 minutes called by PM Narendra Modi on April 5.

Homoeopathy can cure Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan felt that homeopathic medicine may come up with ways to counter the coronavirus. "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics," Big B tweeted.

While health officials are struggling to find a cure, the idea of using homeopathic medicine to cure coronavirus hasn't been put on the table yet.

Housefly sitting on excreta can transmit coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan had also faced flak in the virtual world for sharing a video where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry.

Clapping vibration could destroy coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a theory on Twitter which claimed that clapping together on March 22 at 5 pm would make such a vibration in the atmosphere that coronavirus would be destroyed. He was called out for tweeting the theory even when it was already dubbed as "incorrect" by Press Information Bureau's Fact Check official Twitter handle. Later, he had deleted the tweet.