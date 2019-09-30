Marathi actor Viju Khote, who is known for playing Kalia in iconic movie Sholay, passed away in Mumbai early Sept 30 morning. The 78-year-old actor is survived by his sister Shubha Khote.

Viju Khote hailed from a family of artistes. His sister Shubha Khote is an actress and his father Nandu was a noted stage actor and in silent movies. His sister-in-law Durga Khote was also an actress. He started his acting career with Ya Malak in 1964. Later he went on to acting in over 300 Hindi and Marathi films. He also acted in several Marathi plays.

But Viju Khote is famously remembered for his role as the dacoit Kalia in Sholay and Robert in movie Andaz Apna Apna. 'Sardar maine aapka namak khaya hai' and 'galti se mistake hogaya' are his popular dialogues. He also made his mark on small screen and is most remembered for his role in Zabaan Sambhalke (1993).

Viju Khote made a huge fanbase for himself with unique comedy. The news about his sudden death has come as a rude shock to many of his fans and celebs in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Some of them took to Twitter to share their sadness over his demise and offer condolences to his bereaved family. Here are their comments.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit: Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors #vijukhote ji. My deepest condolences to his family. ओम् शांति !

varunkelkar @varunk1996

RIP Viju Khote Sir Let your soul rest in peace. #VijuKhote

Awarapan @KingmakerOne1

RIP to the Legendary actor Viju Khote who played a very famous and popular role of Kalia in Sholay

satish shah @sats45

A dear friend and a veteran actor Viju Khoté passed on today. May you rest in eternal peace.

Pragyan Mohanty @PragyanM

Raising a glass of Sharbat-e-Jannat in honour of Viju Khote. Rest in peace, good sir.

Nikul Patel @Nikulpatel9500

Film sholay legendary actor #vijuKhote(Kaliya) passes away. RIP

Karan Khatri @karukhatri32

Shri Viju Khote, old resident of Gamdevi area & a famous actor who played a leading role in Marathi as well as Hindi films, has passed away this morning. We share in the grief of their families. Iss Jiva ko Mukti Prapt ho

Manju 2.0 @Manju_DeshBhakt

#Kalia of #Sholay is no more Vetaran Actor #VijuKhote passes away at age of 77 Om Shanti

Sagar Khandelwal @Khandelw13Sagar

Veteran actor #VijuKhote who is known for his work in more than 300 films in Hindi and Marathi cinema, famous as the dacoit Kalia in the film Sholay and the dialogue, "Sardar maine aapka namak khaya hai" passes away at the age of 77. ॐ शांति।

Shashank Shantanu @Shashankdzire

Have a peaceful journey ahead Raabert RIP #vijukhote

Akash Pawar @AkashPawarHR

Sad to Know #VijuKhote RIP!!! Whole, Maharashtra & India will always Remember you