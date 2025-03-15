Bollywood actor Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Last week, the actor unveiled a new poster announcing the film's release date.

In the poster, Salman Khan looks fierce and electrifying, leaving the audience buzzing with anticipation. It showcases him in an intense, no-holds-barred avatar, standing atop a blazing vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke. His raw power and commanding presence in this fiery backdrop have taken the excitement to an all-new level.

Ever since the film's announcement, fans have been waiting with bated breath for Salman Khan's return in this action-packed entertainer.

The teaser of Sikandar, along with its chart-topping tracks Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole, has already set the stage for a blockbuster. The latest poster further amplifies the intensity and excitement surrounding the film.

On Friday, Salman Khan was spotted in the city after completing a dubbing session for Sikandar. The actor was escorted by heavy security as he left the premises and waved at the paparazzi while sitting in his car.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Salman Khan's clean-shaven look. However, some also speculated about his apparent weight gain, questioning whether it was for his film or simply a natural change.

A user commented, "Salman Khan has put on a lot of weight."

Another wrote, "Why is Salman getting fat though? In my opinion, I loved him being fit for his movie roles. New style, new vibes, new fashion, new characters—change a little bit!"

Salman Khan celebrates Holi on the sets of his film Sikander.

On Friday, actor Adiba Hussain took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration with Salman on the Sikandar set. In the photo, Salman is seen posing for a selfie with two of his young co-stars. He was dressed in a black vest with grey denim jeans, his face covered in colours as he smiled for the camera. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "The most colourful Holi. Splash colours of love."

About the film Sikandar

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action drama starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in lead roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Eid.

Speaking about directing Salman in the film, AR Murugadoss said, "Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark! I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever."