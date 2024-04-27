In a shocking piece of news, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Gurucharan Singh has gone missing. Singh, who used to play the role of jovial Mr Sodhi, has been missing for the last four days. As per reports, he was spotted near Delhi airport four days back but has been untraceable since then. His father has filed a police report about him gone missing.

Missing report filed

"Missing complaint was filed around 4 days back in Palam, South Delhi. Based on this, police are investigating the case. No FIR has been filed as of now. All investigation is being done based on the missing complaint," News18 quoted a source from the police saying. The police are trying to find the last number the actor dialled or messaged and take forward the information from there.

Gurucharan Singh's father files complaint

"My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing," read the missing report that Gurucharan's father allegedly submitted to the police.

JD Majethia shares details

The actor was an integral part of TMKOC but left it in 2020. Producer JD Majethia has revealed that he was supposed to board the flight to Mumbai but he never boarded it. He had even messaged his sister that he was going to board the flight but didn't enter the airport itself. He also revealed that Singh's parents are too old and can't keep searching for him.

"Gurucharan's parents were searching for him and a day later they lodged a missing complaint in the nearest police station. His parents are extremely old and aren't keeping well. When Bhakti told me, the first thing I did was circulate the message to spread awareness so that they would take action and search for him. I even shared the information with the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I contacted Dilip Joshi and all," Majethia told ETimes.