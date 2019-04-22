Queen Elizabeth II will be turning 93 and will be celebrating her birthday soon. Reportedly, she will have two celebrations, one on April 21 and the second on June 8. But neither of these celebrations should be a surprise for the Monarch.

Going by Royal biographer Penny Junor's 2017 book "The Duchess: The Untold Story", the Queen cannot stand surprises and so will be the birth of baby Sussex around this time of celebrations. The Queen, however, is showing no signs of slowing down.

It is known that the Queen is strict when it comes to Royal protocol. Meghan Markle has landed in hot waters with the Queen for precisely this reason. However, the biographer claims that the Queen hates one thing "above all", and that is facing surprises.

Ms. Junor also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, and her strict preference even landed her Private Secretary in the soup over an angry Prince Charles. It is being reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might skip the Queen's birthday celebrations on account of Meghan giving birth. But if Ms. Junor's claims are true, the Royal couple should have a very good reason and give the Queen advance notice if they intend to skip her birthday celebrations.

Since Meghan Markle is on maternity leave and her pregnancy is being scrutinised not just by the Royal Palace but also by the media. It will be quite an occurrence if Meghan Markle's delivery surprises anyone. The only surprise in this scenario would be if Meghan Markle were to give birth on June 8, the actual birth date of the Queen.