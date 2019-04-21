Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to keep the birth of their baby a secret may not have been well received by everyone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been attacked by a Royal expert for their decision to keep the birth of their royal baby private. In a statement last week, it was revealed: "Their Royal Highnesses have taken the personal decisions to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private."

Royal commentator Carole Malone said on Sky News the announcement was a "slap in the face" to Royal lovers.

She questioned why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not prepared to pose for "two measly minutes" for their fans. It seems like Ms. Malone has some pretty strong feelings about the Royal baby because she seems to be forgetting that the Royal couple, in fact, any couple is entitled to their privacy. And if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want to parade their newborn in front of the cameras, it is entirely their decision to make.

Ms. Malone went on to ask how a statement announcing the baby's name, weight and gender would invade their privacy or deny them precious family time. Ms. Malone sure seems to be taking the alleged slight a little too seriously.

The Royal expert may be blowing things way out of proportion. It has been reported that Meghan Markle will be giving hospitals a wide berth and opt for a home birth, and the Duchess has supposedly said that she is nervous to pose for the traditional photo on the steps. Whatever the reason Meghan Markle has for keeping the birth of her baby is her business and Royal observers and fans need to respect her decision. You can check out the video here: