Meghan Markle has been working very hard ever since she married Prince Harry and joined the Royal family. She has not even let her pregnancy slow her down. The Duchess of Sussex has performed her Royal duties with a smile on her face.

But it seems that being an American celebrity might not translate well into being a British Royal. PR expert Nick Ede, who worked with Meghan before she married Prince Harry in 2018, told Sky News: "She's very passionate. Listen, when you're very ambitious, you want to do the best, you want to be the best, you can be....this is somebody who has just entered the Royal family, who is working quadruply as hard as she was learning scripts for Suits."

The expert further explained that Meghan has chosen the Royal life when she could have gone on to do much easier things than be a Royal. He added that the criticism levelled against Meghan could be a result of a clash of culture as Britain adapts to the new structure of the Royal family. Meghan Markle has had a difficult time navigating the dynamics of the Royal family as her enthusiasm has rubbed some people the wrong way. One of those people could be the Queen herself.

Reports of an alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had gotten so out of hand that the Queen had to step in to sort things out, something the monarch would not have appreciated in the slightest. However, Meghan Markle is bringing good news to the Royal family and that should count for something. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth this month.