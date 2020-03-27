Novel Coronavirus, which has turned into a global pandemic, originated in the city of Wuhan in China. There are several theories behind the coronavirus outbreak, some even suggest that it is a bioweapon while others indicate a massive conspiracy in play. Despite it all, WHO has praised China's approach in combating Covid-19, which claimed 3,292 lives and infected 81,340 people.

In a shocking development, Italy and Spain surpassed China's death toll caused due to coronavirus, which currently stands at 8,215 and 4,858, respectively. Globally, there are more than 551,000 Covid-19 cases and 24,914 confirmed deaths.

China might be effective in containing the widespread of novel coronavirus in its country, a new report with shocking statistics paints a contradictory picture of the infection's impact on the country.

Is China hiding Covid-19 actual death toll?

According to a report on The Epoch Times, a whopping 21 million cellphone accounts were canceled in the last three months. The report cited coronavirus deaths as the reason behind such a high number of cancellations.

The digitization level is very high in China. People can't survive without a cellphone. Dealing with the government for pensions and social security, buying train tickets, shopping ... no matter what people want to do, they are required to use cellphones," Tang Jingyuan, a U.S.-based China affairs commentator, told The Epoch Times.

The Chinese regime requires all Chinese to use their cellphones to generate a health code. Only with a green health code are Chinese allowed to move in China now. It's impossible for a person to cancel his cellphone," Tang added.

If the cell phone cancellations are any indication of the actual death toll due to coronavirus in China, the official figures are only a fraction. In a bold accusation, The Epoch Times even referred to Covid-19 as CCP virus throughout its copy as it believes it is the Chinese Communist Party's coverup and mismanagement that resulted in a global pandemic.

Importance of cell phones in China

It is impossible to imagine a life in China without a cell phone. Everything, as Tang said, is connected to your cell phone, and it includes bank accounts, social security numbers, personal health monitoring. Chinese users must install a cellphone app, register their personal health information and get a QR code that defines the person's health status. There are three categories, red, yellow and green, which means the person has an infectious disease, he might have one or is completely health in the same order. The health codes were created to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With such high reliance on cell phones, it is shocking to see 21 million accounts get canceled in a period of three months, which coincides with the time when the outbreak began.

Justification for the missing 21 million cell phones

Official statistics show that the number of cell phone users dropped 1.600957 billion to 1.579927 billion. There are two possibilities behind the sudden drop in the number of cell phone accounts in China.

It's possible that some migrant workers had two cell phone numbers before. One is from their hometown, and the other is from the city they work in. In February, they might close the number in the city they work in because they couldn't go there," Tang said.

Another possibility is that the economic slowdown in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak might have forced the Chinese to ditch their secondary cell phones to cut down on avoidable expenses.