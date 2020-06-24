Things are always brewing, changing, and shocking at the Kardashian-Jenner household. Sparking new rumours of a possible reconciliation, estranged and divorced couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are all about PDA.

Commenting on Kourtney's new Instagram Post, Scott ignited the possibility of a reunion between the two. The oldest Kardashian sister posted a picture of herself wearing an oversized yellow and white shirt along with thigh-high white boots and a halter white dress.

She captioned the image as, "DESERTed,", to which Scott commented, "Cute shirt."

A simple two-word comment flooded in fan responses and reactions like, "OMG SOULMATES!" you guys just love to tease us." "soulmates for sure."

Fans suspect that Kourtney might be wearing Scott's shirt. In fact, this is not the first time that the Poosh founder has uploaded such a picture. On June 14, the mom of three had put up another photo holding a baby lamb where she could be seen wearing an oversized shirt. Her followers had again speculated that she was wearing her ex-husband's shirt.

Scott who was in a relationship with Sophia Richie has been single for over three months now. He can be seen spending time with the Kardashian family which started the rumours of him getting back with Kourtney. Kourtney also posted a special father's day picture for him. The couple has neither accepted nor denied these claims.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

However, Hollywood Life reported that a source close to them said, "Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners. They care about the other very deeply but the romantic feelings between them are not there."

The couple has three kids together, Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 5 and are committed to raising them together amicably.