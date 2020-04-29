The Kardashian sisters are no strangers when it comes to looking hot and slaying bikinis. And this new bikini picture of Kourtney Kardashian is raising all the right temperatures this summer.

Kourtney Kardashian is a mum of three and certainly looks nothing like her age. The 41-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account to post a picture where she can be seen chilling by the poolside.

Kourtney captioned the picture as "Evolve as you please". She can be seen lazily lounging in the sun in a black two-piece. Her hair is pulled back. The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is currently quarantining at her Calabasas, CA mansion with her kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

The member of the Kardashian Jenner clan who recently celebrated her 41st birthday has been keeping her fans up to date on how she is spending quarantine with her kids. She keeps posting pictures with her children, interviews on how she is maintaining her skin and hair, and also some fitness inspiration videos.

In fact, the fit mama had recently uploaded a video where she was skipping. Kourtney was dressed in black legging, a black sports bra, and a black cap.

Kourtney has also been in the news for her very dramatic fight with her sister, Kim Kardashian West on their reality show. The two sisters were seen kicking, slapping, and punching each other on camera. The fight also followed Kourtney's exit from the show. The mother of three exclaimed that she needed to step back from the show and concentrate on spending time with her kids.

The two sisters who seemed to have left things on a terrible note have reconciled since then. Kim and the others also graciously accepted Kourtney's exit from the show.

The shootings have all been stopped, so it'll be a while before we get to see how the shows really pan out without her.