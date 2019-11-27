In another instance of miscreants on Twitter targeting celebrities, legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has had to face the ordeal of having fake accounts of his son and daughter being operated on the social media site.

In a Tweet posted by him on Wednesday, the Master Blaster sought to clarify that his children are not present on this platform and the Twitter handles operating in their name are deceiving people. He, in fact, tagged the account which is presenting itself as his son Arjun Tendulkar's official handle.

"I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible."

The account @jr_tendulkar describes itself as the 'official' account of Arjun, a talented young cricketer himself. In its intro, Arjun is called 'Son of God' – a reference to the title of 'God of Cricket' given to the man who scored 100 international hundreds.

The account has various photographs and videos of Arjun Tendulkar as well as retweets of messages posted by other prominent figures in Indian cricket. The account recently tweeted the hashtag #IamWithDevendra – one used by BJP supporters in relation to the recent developments in the politics of Maharashtra.