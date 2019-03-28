Last week, Reyhna was in the news when her liplock video with Nia Sharma at a Holi party went viral online. While the hot actress called it kiss of pure love and stressed that it was not a lesbian act, in a new statement Reyhna says "The love of my life in the industry is Nia Sharma and nobody else."

Shocked? But before one jumps to a conclusion, let us tell our readers that Reyhna made the statement in a jest. She said it when reports of her being responsible for actress Donal Bisht and Prateek Shah's breakup made headlines.

Donal and Prateek met on the sets of Ek Deewaana Tha, where Prateek directed Donal. According to a report in TellyChakkar, the two broke up because of Prateek's closeness to Reyhna Pandit. Prateek is currently directing Reyhna in Manmohini. "Donal and Prateek are no longer in a relationship. Prateek is dating actress Reyhna Pandit, the antagonist from his directorial show, Manmohini, which airs on Zee TV," a source told the webportal.

However, when Reyhna was contacted by BollywoodLife, she denied dating Prateek. She further added, "I was in a five-year relationship and I have broken up. Prateek is a good friend, and yeah he is of the same age so we bond well. I and Ankit Siwach are bonding well as well. Why are there no rumours about us? I do not mix up my work and personal space. It's a different thing if they eventually become my friends like the Ishqbaaaz gang. But that doesn't mean we are dating. You've given me the biggest shock of my life."

Talking about Donal, Reyhna said that she hardly knows her. "I've met her on the set. And she was introduced to me as his girlfriend," she said. She further stressed it again that she is not the reason behind their break up and that she is not looking at being in a relationship with a man from the industry. "I'm not looking at being in a relationship, especially not with a man from the industry. I'm taken aback by this news," Reyhna added.

Referring to the viral liplock video, Reyhna then said in jest, "The love of my life in the industry is Nia Sharma and nobody else."