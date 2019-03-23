Nia Sharma is one of the hottest television actresses who manages to grab headlines quite often and this time, she is in the news for her public lip lock with Ishqbaaaz actress Reyhna Pandit.

The duo had attended a Holi party recently and while interacting with the media they kissed each other. The video of Nia and Reyhna's liplock has gone viral now.

This is not the first time Nia and Reyhna have locked lips. The two ladies had created a stir when they kissed each other on the set of Jamai Raja in 2015. Reyhna had posted a picture of their kiss on Instagram but had to take it down after the two were mercilessly trolled by netizens.

Back then, Reyhna had said, "Why so much hype about it? When a girl can kiss on cheeks, why not on lips? Nia and I are very different kind of people. We like each other's positive attitude and fashion sense. We have become very good friends and we enjoy each other's company. I want to make it clear that we both are not lesbians and are very much straight. People kiss because they like that person. Nia and I share a very cute bond."

Apparently, the two are very good friends and enjoy each other's company. On the show Jamai Raja, Nia essayed the role of the protagonist while Reyhna played the role of Samaira. Reyhna is currently seen in the show Manmohini.

Besides lip-locking with Reyhna, Nia had also grabbed headlines for her on-screen steamy kiss with her Twisted co-star Isha Sharma.

Twisted is about seduction, betrayal, sex and much more. The story of the first season revolved around a murder, along with tracks of a lesbian relationship and an extramarital affair. Nia's bold and sexy avatar gained her massive popularity. The on-screen couple's liplocks, taking off layers of clothing and the erotic and steamy scenes made the show quite popular.