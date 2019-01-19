Controversial diva Poonam Pandey is known for posting bold pictures and videos on social media, but she crossed all limits when she leaked her own sex video on Instagram.

Poonam on Friday took the internet by storm when her sex video was shared on Instagram. The one-minute long clip shows Poonam and her partner moaning, while a lot of her private parts also get exposed.

The video has now been deleted, but it was there on her Instagram page long enough for it to go viral, and it has now spread to Facebook, Twitter and other platforms as well.

While fans and viewers of the video are just shocked at the incident, it is not clear if the video was accidentally shared on social media, or it was a deliberate publicity stunt. Poonam has not made any statement regarding this massive controversy.

Earlier, some more videos had gone viral in which Poonam was seen flaunting her assets. However, this is the first time that the actress' sex tape went viral on social media.

While the video is being shared by many people, a lot is being talked about it. While some are still in doubt if the video was deliberately shared, some others are trolling her suggesting it was a publicity stunt as the video was recorded by the man himself while performing the act.

Poonam has had a controversial rise to fame. She had first gotten limelight after she had announced that she would strip if India would win the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Although team India had won the cup, she did not fulfil her promise saying that the BCCI did not allow her to do so. She was last seen in an erotic film titled The Journey of Karma that also featured Shakti Kapoor.