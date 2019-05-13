Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie Harrison on May 6. And the proud parents introduced him to the world in a series of adorable snaps. The couple Sussex present the picture of the perfect parents. But it looks like they may not have custody over their own baby.

Expert Marlene Koenig has claimed that a royal quirk means the Queen actually has full legal custody of Archie. According to The Sun, there is an agreement with Her Majesty that means she is responsible for the care and charge of all royal family children. These include Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis.

Ms. Koenig said: "The sovereign has legal custody of the minor grandchildren.....Legislation passed during the reign of George I.....It was known as The Grand Opinion for the Prerogative Concerning the Royal Family and it was about the King's control over the education, the raising and the marriage of his grandchildren."

It is an archaic law to be sure, but the very foundation of modern law is based on these ancient decrees, proclamations and legislations. So when push comes to shove, it seems like the Queen will always have the final word when it comes to baby Archie. This might put a dent in any plans that Meghan Markle may have to rehabilitate her image using the baby.

The Queen is still the final say in all matters pertaining to the Royal Family, but we don't know how Meghan will react to this legislation that gives custody of her child to the Queen. Now, we have to say that baby Archie could do a lot worse than the Queen as a guardian.